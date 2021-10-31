Letter to the editor: Vote ‘no’ on 6A in favor of reliable out-of-county ambulance transports

Summit Fire & EMS needs to make up its fiscal shortfall by generating revenue, not by increasing taxes. Out-of-county ambulance transports in our community are lucrative due to our generally well-insured visitor and local population. Unfortunately, these vital transports are mostly contracted out to Front Range-based services.

Summit Fire & EMS is in a position to increase the quality and reliability of out-of-county ambulance transports. If we say “yes” to the permanent tax increase, Summit Fire & EMS continues to have zero business incentive to perform these duties.

Vote “no” on this tax. Tell Summit Fire & EMS we truly think they are the best in class to provide out-of-county ambulance transports. We have so much respect for Summit Fire but prefer not to show it by way of subsidizing an abandoned revenue stream.