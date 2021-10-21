Letter to the editor: Voters have the fortuity to seat the most capable school board members
Silverthorne
The abysmal failures of our current school board members and their denial of culpability is a astonishing opportunity. Summit County voters now have the fortuity to seat the most capable, most diverse and the most business and academically proven parents in our county. Please join me in electing the 4 For the Kids candidates: Kim Langley, Manuela Michaels, Pat Moser and Danielle Surette.
