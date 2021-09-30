Letter to the editor: Voters should remember Breck Town Council actions next election
Michael K. Yearout
Breckenridge
Dear Breckenridge mayor, town council and planning commission:
“‘Tis better to better to be thought a fool than to open one’s mouth and remove all doubt.”
Last night you certainly removed all doubt.
I do hope every voter in Breckenridge remembers that come the next election. And yes, I have lived in Breckenridge for 47 years.
