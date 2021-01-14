Letter to the editor: We are fortunate to have a great public health department

I understand the frustration expressed by some because it appears that second-home owners in Summit County are receiving a vaccine that should be going to essential workers. However, this is not what is happening. Public Health Director Amy Wineland has been very clear that second-home owners became eligible for vaccination only after the state increased the vaccine allocation to Summit County specifically for the purpose of including those homeowners. The state realized that there are those in our community who should be protected from the virus but who are technically permanent residents elsewhere.

My wife and I have owned property in Breckenridge for seven years and are here about half time. This year, we arrived in June and are staying through the winter. We would have been required to return to Southern California, where the virus is so prevalent and the hospitals are overflowing, to receive our vaccination. We pay Summit County property taxes and support the local businesses, restaurants and entertainment venues. We live here and are a part of this community. The vaccination protocol is that only those second-home owners who are here for at least 60 days are eligible for the vaccine. This certainly is not a tourist vaccination program.

As a retired doctor and nurse, my wife and I feel Summit County is fortunate to have such a great public health department. The news from around the country shows long lines and frustration by those seeking both testing and vaccinations. We were tested twice in Frisco with no waiting, and my vaccination this week in Dillon could not have been easier. Wineland and her staff are doing a terrific job of managing this virus. We are all very fortunate to be living in Summit County during these terrible times.