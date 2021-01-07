Letter to the editor: We aren’t out of the COVID-infested woods just yet

We may have crossed over into a new year and the high hopes 2021 brings. Health care workers, first responders and many in Summit County 70 and older may have been inoculated, but COVID-19 isn’t over. There are some who are mistakenly proclaiming that once they get the shot, they’re done with the virus. Well, they aren’t! They still must continue to act responsibly, practicing COVID-19 protocols. COVID-19 is still spreading, and it’s still killing, now in ever greater numbers. There is the British mutation that is even more contagious and has gotten a foothold in Colorado and will surely spread throughout the rest of the U.S.

Regardless of the doubters, the naysayers and those who prematurely are asserting an end to this pandemic, we haven’t arrived there yet. People need to set or reset their inner calendars to the summer because, by then, with a lot of effort and some luck, we’ll have put enough vaccines in arms to declare victory over this scourge. But it isn’t time to let our guard down — not if we want to protect each other and survive to be able to celebrate. Proudly and prudently, we must wear masks fully over our noses and mouths, maintain hand-washing and social distancing, and continue to be very cognizant and conscious of COVID-19. It may save our lives and the lives of those we care about and many more we don’t even know. It’s what caring, responsible citizens do for each other and make those less responsible do as well. Until enough of us have been inoculated, we aren’t out of the COVID-infested woods.