Letter to the editor: We believe masking should be a personal choice for parents

What a beautiful day last week to start the school year for Summit High School, Snowy Peaks and Summit Middle School. We rallied in front of Summit High School on Wednesday to welcome students back to school with friendly smiles and signs.

We are parents in support of their children who want to restore choice and restore smiles! We are encouraging students to have a joyous year and advocating for their choice to see their smile or wear a mask.

We are a friendly group of Summit County residents who want the right to choose “seen smiles” for their children this school year. We understand the reward and the risk, and we are motivated to speak up with and for our students.

We also respect others’ decisions to wear masks. But the freedoms to choose should be ours individually.

Like that of the Summit Daily News, we value our First Amendment rights. The First Amendment guarantees freedoms concerning expression (with or without masks), religion, assembly and the right to petition. It forbids Congress from promoting one religion over another, and it guarantees freedom of expression by prohibiting Congress from restricting the press or the rights of individuals to speak freely. It also guarantees the right of citizens to assemble peacefully and to petition.

We appreciate freedoms of choice and want those same freedoms for all students. We believe that parents know what’s best and what is right for each child individually.

“Those who stand for nothing fall for anything” — Alexander Hamilton