Letter to the editor: We can all get through this if we work together

Many, many years ago, Bruce Butler and I volunteered together at a ski resort. He was a guy who was willing to help out, without pay, to provide an enjoyable experience for those around him. I could see him becoming a mayor, who would work for the betterment of his community.

I hope, in his next column in the paper, he will be that guy I remember — that guy who would be willing to help us all, and especially the hardworking medical community, to do our part with that mask. We can all get through this if we work together like we did many years ago to provide a great outcome for the participants.