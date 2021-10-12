Letter to the editor: We deserve respect from the Breckenridge Town Council

I have treated the Breckenridge Town Council with respect, and I deserve the same. Had I used the repulsive sexual comments that Jeffrey Bergeron used at the Sept. 28 public meeting, I am sure that I would have been reprimanded and ejected from the meeting.

Bergeron declared after his initial inappropriate sexual comment that this is his personality by stating, “That’s me; that’s me dude.” I am sure if I used his language, the mayor would have asked that I be escorted out by a police officer if I did not leave on my own accord. Police officers attend our meetings to make sure they stay civil, and I agree with that. This should pertain to both sides: the audience and the council. Mr. mayor, you pounded your gavel at the 5:52:00 mark of the meeting when the audience grumbled to the remarks of a council member and asked the audience to leave if they could not be respectful. Why did you not bang your gavel when a council member was vulgar? Why are you and the rest of the council so quiet on this matter?