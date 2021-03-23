Letter to the editor: We finally have real leadership in the White House

Answers to Garnett Payne’s comments on the president:

His stumble on Air Force One: What did Payne think of Donald Trump stumbling down a ramp at West Point?

Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to comment on Gov. Andrew Cuomo: President Joe Biden has condemned Cuomo’s behavior.

Crisis at the border: Biden has to clean up Trump’s mess.

Gas prices: Presidents have no control over gasoline markets.

Debt: Trump added $3 trillion to the national debt, including the ill-conceived tax cut. No comments from the GOP on this.

HR 1: Not an infringement on Colorado’s rights but rather protecting voters’ rights from the GOP effort to cut back access to vote.

Finally, Payne, could you see Trump and Mike Pence going before the American public to condemn the violence against Asians as Biden and Harris did the other day? Big no.

To me, that why your “buyer’s remorse” is far from my mind. We have real leadership in the White House.