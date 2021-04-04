Letter to the editor: We have Donald Trump to thank for crisis at the border
Breckenridge
We have Donald Trump to thank for the border crisis. He has been telling Americans and the world for years that Democrats stand for “open borders.” We do not have open borders to the United States, period. Certainly, Democrats don’t promote open, free and unrestricted borders. However, potential immigrants have listened to his deceit about “open borders” for the last four or five years and consequently some of them actually believe it. Thus, they think Democratic presidents in America represent open borders because they’ve heard that from Trump hundreds of times. So, we have him to thank for the fact that we have a border crisis in America today caused by his false representations of American and Democratic policies.
