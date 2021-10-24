Letter to the editor: We must demand transparency in Judge Thompson’s case

I just finished reading the Summit Daily’s excellent article on Oct. 19 regarding the sealing of court records in the case of Chief Judge Mark Thompson. I was a judge in Morristown, New Jersey for 33 years before moving to Frisco last year.

No one is above the law, especially judges. District Attorney Heidi McCollum filed a motion to seal Judge Thompson’s records concerning his felony charge for menacing or threatening another person. She said she based her decision to shield Judge Thompson’s criminal records from public scrutiny on her desire to preserve the integrity of the case. Since when does telling the truth and revealing the facts impair the integrity of a case? When have you ever heard of sealing court records to protect the integrity of a case involving an ordinary, everyday citizen? In this country, the public has the right to know the truth about the conduct of its judges. It’s called transparency. Can you imagine a district attorney filing a motion to seal the records of an alleged bank robber to protect the integrity of the case?

All citizens, including judges, must be accountable for their actions. There is the appearance of impropriety and a cover-up in this case. The Colorado Judiciary must be more transparent. The people of Colorado must demand it.