Letter to the editor: We must do our part on climate to protect future generations

Ralph Ragsdale’s letter was well-written as he encourages us to not overreact to “the recovery of warmth.” His explanation of a melting, floating iceberg causing the water level to drop ever so slightly is true.

As much as it would be nice to take comfort in this minor example, the real concern should be the rapidly receding glaciers around the globe. Does this melt-off not cause our oceans to rise? Isn’t our “recovery of warmth” an understatement that is obviously coming at us too fast? So many signs indicate that it is.

If it were not for the future of our children and generations to come, it would be easy to concentrate solely on our economy, standard of living and our nation’s posture.

I believe we must do our part to avoid letting our future generations sit on that melting ice cube.