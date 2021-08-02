Letter to the editor: We must join forces to solve the affordable housing shortage

Here’s a huge shout out to Tim Gagen and Tim Sabo for their letters in the Summit Daily Thursday, July 29. You have it perfect!

I’ve met with all three county commissioners over the last two months. To a person, I have found them open and receptive to suggestions. The sentiment was that we can’t take any ideas off the table, even “crazy” ones, to solve this issue.

This isn’t a Breckenridge, Frisco, Dillon, Silverthorne or county problem. It’s our problem! All municipalities, special districts, CDOT and the Forest Service must join forces and pool talent, resources and capital together. Share in projects for workforce housing, no matter where it’s located, by sharing a percentage of housing for your employees in the same percentage you contributed.

School district, you’re included. Losing teachers for a lack of housing isn’t acceptable. What are you doing about solving your problem?

Vail Resorts, you have deep pockets. You must do more than building new amenities and expecting someone else to house the majority of your employees.

Frisco Town Council, let’s get Lake Hill moving and knock down the roadblocks you’ve created. How many years has it been — three, four, five?

Dillon Town Council, you’re talking about a new project and requirements. Let’s get this fast tracked and ask for more sewer capacity if needed.

County commissioners and Scott Vargo, if something needs rezoning or a rule changed to make it happen, do it! We have farmed our housing problems out to surrounding counties for decades. They now have their own housing challenges. Every day counts in preserving our communities and not having a county of tourists only. You must act.

As Yoda said, “Do or do not; there is no try.”