Letter to the editor: We must work together to reduce divisiveness in school district

Two things can be true at once. The recent school board election revealed a majority support for familiar faces and focus on equitable education. The recent school board election also revealed that a large percentage of voters supported new faces with a focus on raising academic performance and removing politics from the classroom.

Now that voters have spoken, we the people must work together to reduce divisiveness and miscommunication surrounding academics and curriculum in our only school district.

Summit School District has taken a big first step in curriculum transparency by posting unit plans for all grades and courses on its district website. Furthermore, Summit School District has committed to posting unit plans each school year going forward.

As a parent, grandparent and former educator, I encourage all stakeholders to review all course unit plans to better understand what your child is being taught.

If you have questions or concerns, respectfully reach out to the teacher and ask questions. Engage in conversations with your child to understand what is going on in their classes. Ask your child how teachers encourage a balance of ideas in discussing topics. Ask your child if the context of the lesson presents opposing views for the time period/era/historical event. Ask your child if they feel free to speak without fear of retribution. Problem solve with your child as to how they can initiate a conversation in class that may not be popular with his/her peers. Encourage your child to stand for the values and convictions that define them while honoring those who think differently.

Two things can be true at once. Teachers are responsible for delivering high-quality instruction. Parents have the right to have a say in their child’s education.