Letter to the editor: We need a viable GOP for balance in government

This is a statement from a small d Democrat. We need a Republican Party willing to represent the best of America, not the worst. The Democrats and our political system can’t function without another voice with different opinions. We can’t be allowed to fall into a monoculture political system. Both parties need the other.

I heard a wonderful interview on CNN with Richard Haass, a 40-year Republican, formerly with the policy planning section in the state department who served both Bushes and Reagan. He left the Republican Party six months ago and is now an independent. The CNN interviewers asked him what it would take to bring him back to the party. His words are a blueprint to restore the GOP:

”Say we lost, and here’s why we lost.”

”Examine the lessons to be learned.”

”Say, here’s what we stand for: Limited role of government in the economy. U.S. should have a large role in the world and be a source of good and stability. Immigration. The rule of law at home. Character matters. Stand up for principles. Make the American dream a reality for all of us regardless of race or if you’re an immigrant.”

To my Republican neighbors, I know the vast majority of you believe in the values Haass has outlined. I and the majority of fellow Democrats are with you. America is great. It must remain so.