Letter to the editor: We need fresh voices on school board

Fresh voices, new choices. The upcoming school board election provides a clear choice: Either choose the repetition of past failing performance or committed candidates whose first and foremost objective is improved academics.

Summit County School District performance has declined for the past five years. This data comes directly from results of the Colorado Measures of Academic Success and SAT scores . The tests are not going away, and they are the primary indicators for college readiness and postsecondary success. It is critical to ensure every Summit graduate possesses 21st-century skills to enter the workforce and/or a postsecondary education.

The 4 For The Kids candidates have a strong academic message, and their other priorities — fiscal responsibility, teacher retention, transparency and mental health — all match parents’ priorities and common sense. These are clearly the most important issues in Summit School District at this time.

Manuela Michaels is a Brazilian immigrant and speaks English as her second language. She will be a great asset to help our growing immigrant population. Danielle Surette spent two years in Zambia teaching African children. No other candidate has given years of their life to compassionately help others survive. Kim Langley spent 20 years in the Air Force and provides fantastic leadership and decision making skills. Pat Moser has 35 years of experience teaching and as a principal in the suburbs of Dallas.

This team of women is immensely talented, credible and have no-nonsense priorities. Summit needs change. This powerful group of dedicated candidates desires to improve and rejuvenate our schools. Let us choose a better path forward for the kids of Summit County.