Letter to the editor: We need Kate Hudnut’s continued leadership

It is with enthusiasm that I endorse Kate Hudnut for election to the Summit School District Board of Education. I have known Kate in both a professional and “neighborhood” capacity for seven years, and during that time Kate has consistently committed herself to the greater Summit County community. Kate takes community seriously through her work with the Family & Intercultural Resource Center, participating with nonprofits and volunteering to serve on many town and county committees – from housing and recreation to planning and education. I believe only a strong community can educate and nurture our children to their full potential and help them become caring community members themselves. Kate is a dedicated leader, and as such works tirelessly and strives to engage all people.

Kate has served on the school board for four years and, with the support of her board peers, became president in February, 2020. Her leadership carefully led us through the very challenging times of COVID-19, diversity and social equity issues, infrastructure improvements and leadership changes. I believe the Summit School District is on a positive trajectory, but we need to stay the course. Simply put, we need the continued leadership of Kate Hudnut to ensure an excellent public education for our children in Summit County. Vote Kate!