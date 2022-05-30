Letter to the Editor: We need sensible gun control, now, to protect children

I am angry, I am sad, I am angry, I am sad. Another mass shooting. Every day in the U.S., according to statistics from 2015-19, 111 people are shot and killed and 210 are shot and survived the gunshot wounds. These are staggering statistics.

The Second Amendment talks about the right of people to keep and bear arms, but they did not have the AK-15. The Constitution was written when there were muskets. The Constitution does not say that an 18-year-old can just go out and buy an assault rifle with quick loading magazines, carrying 30 bullets each.

The poor parents of these children in Texas had to provide DNA so that their child could be identified since their bodies were so destroyed that they could not readily identify them. There is no reason to have a high powered rifle. It would obliterate anything shot by it.

Enough is enough.

Your vote counts! Vote out the Representatives who refuse to take action to get guns off the streets and who are obstructionists. We need federal regulations that will help to make our communities safer. We need sensible federal gun control laws that will prevent people from one state not being able to buy guns but can buy guns from the neighboring state.

I don’t have children, but yesterday I saw 27 middle schoolers hiking the Peaks trail. They were happy running, wading in the lake and enjoying themselves. I can’t imagine if the next day they were killed by someone with an assault rifle.

Let your voice be heard. Call your representative. Vote!

No action on gun control, taking away a woman’s right to decide her healthcare needs, voting rights being stripped or voting made so difficult that people choose not to vote. What is next?