Letter to the editor: We need teachers who possess integrity and transparency

Are we not children of God? Parents, I issue you a challenge: Fighting fire with fire has never been an equalizer. These educators — not all, some are dedicated and loving — operate on intimidation. They manifest hate, fear and evil. They lack God values. They abhor unity. They are intolerant of others.

Parents, let us learn how every act in good faith uplifts and restores our world and why it’s never too late to resolve conflicts through meaningful compassion and courage. Let us adorn the mantle of “gentle warrior” as we continue to free our children from misguided entanglements.

Again, the federal government continues to display its overreach policies. Again, they attempt to usurp the rights and freedom of our citizens. Teaching, at one time, was a cherished profession. Today, politics has reared its ugly head. As a mother of two who navigated the educational process, I was blessed with teachers who were welcoming, supportive and caring. Accountability was never an issue.

We need teachers who possess integrity, transparency and who embrace a healthy, ongoing dialogue with parents.

Parents: Everything about us matters to God. Seek his guidance.