Letter to the editor: We need to be more inclusive, responsive and compassionate

What moron decided to name the Gore Range the Gore Range? Cancel culture? Ha! White Europeans came to this land and proceeded to take it away piece by piece from the Native American people. Then they go and name a mountain range after a person who might not have even been to the mountain range and who killed thousands of animals just for sport — something the Native Americans did not do. They hunted for food and used all parts of the animal.

Cancel culture? How about taking another look at what the history really was — not the history told only through the eyes of white European settlers. Think about what the European settlers did and continue to do to Asian immigrants, Hispanic immigrants, to Africans brought here against their will to be slaves to plantation owners and to Native Americans, taking their land, language and customs.

Cancel culture? Ha! We need to be more inclusive, responsive and compassionate.