Letter to the editor: We need to teach our children about racial equality
Dillon
Come, come, Kim McGahey. Do a little research before you take another negative position. Critical race theory is not a Marxist manifesto. Marx was more interested in economic equality rather than racial equality.
Further, I believe that we need to teach our children something about racial equality. Otherwise, they’ll grow up like a lot of old white men longing for the days of the KKK. I also firmly believe that our American society has progressed beyond this.
