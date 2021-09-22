Letter to the editor: We see law regarding abortion in Texas as a step in favor of life

I was very disappointed when I read Barry Cohen’s letter to the editor, “Texas has its priorities backward,” in the newspaper. We see the recent law regarding abortion in Texas as a step in favor of life.

This is about a living human being, alive and breathing, created by the living God, with a heartbeat, indicting and proving there is a life inside the uterus (womb).

We have two grandsons who were conceived out of wedlock. We are thankful our daughter chose life rather than death. They are now grown, responsible young men at ages 32 and 28.

Please read Psalm 139 verses 13-16 in the Holy Bible. No woman needs to register her uterus, but life is registered at conception.