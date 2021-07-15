Letter to the editor: We should all value what Kim McGahey has to say
Silverthorne
I would like to thank the Summit Daily for bringing us the well-written and well-researched columns by Kim McGahey. It was a tragedy that he was not sent to the legislature. We should all value what McGahey has to say.
Why is the left so scared? They know they only have a short window to inflict damage to our republic (we’re not a democracy) before conservatives not only win the House, Senate and state legislative bodies in 2022 but return President Trump (or his chosen successor) to the White House in 2024.
America operates at its best when we are strong, when we have little to no government involved in our lives, when law enforcement is respected and when the media stops demonizing and using propaganda.
We are ready for 2022 and 2024. Keep it up, McGahey.
