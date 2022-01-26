Letter to the editor: We should continue to require masks in confined places
Breckenridge
My wife and I have each received two Moderna shots plus a booster. Nevertheless, she got COVID-19, possibly riding a Peak 8 bus Jan. 14. It was packed with skiers and riders, including many who were unmasked and probably unvaccinated.
I got the bug from my wife and endured a week from hell when for days I could not eat or drink due to an incredibly painful sore throat. How I wish I could pass this pain on to the sanctimonious columnist Bruce Butler.
I found there are no therapeutics — just grin and bear it. Meanwhile, we should continue to require masks in confined places to protect the innocent.
