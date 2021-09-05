Letter to the editor: We should have invested in renewable energy long ago

When I was in junior high school, it wasn’t middle school then, I recall watching films in guidance class during fifth period. One, or maybe more, was about pollution and the use of renewable energy. This had to have been 1963 or before. This film spoke of how carbon-based fuels polluted and were also in danger of running out. Wind, water and solar power were touted as the future.

If fossil fuel companies had invested in developing these resources then, instead of paying lobbyists to keep the money for coal and oil coming, we could have had a relatively smooth transition and cleaner air.

If not now, when?