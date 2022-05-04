Letter to the Editor: We should only support people who enter the U.S. legally

Regarding Summit County’s immigrant population, Mountain Dreamers said our economy would be very different without them. You bet it would. I think wages for everyone would be higher without those willing to work for lower than a living wage.

I suggest there would be lower taxes since we are now supporting people who entered our country illegally. Instead, our “leaders” continue to encourage and reward criminal entry into our country, state and county.

Title 42 is an emergency measure to expel noncitizens that can be enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why is it important to protect us from COVID-19 crossing our borders but not for us to enforce our current laws on immigration? Federal law 8 US Code 1325 has existed for decades, making it illegal for noncitizens of the U.S. to enter our country through anywhere but an authorized entry point. We don’t need Title 42 to expel people who entered the U.S. illegally. It doesn’t matter if Title 42 is allowed to expire. With or without it, it’s a crime to enter our country except via legally prescribed methods.

Every one of our politicians, law enforcement, town and county government officials should be criminally responsible for allowing this to continue.