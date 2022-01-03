Letter to the editor: We should think twice before we decide to eliminate petroleum

Do you miss $2 per gallon gasoline and $2.50 per 1,000 cubic feet natural gas prices back in 2020? How do you like $4 per gallon gasoline and $5 per 1,000 cubic feet natural gas going into our winter months? It will continue to be a significant factor in our current high inflation, which will offset the increases in wages and make households worse off.

I will disclose that I have been active in the marketing of petroleum byproducts of gasoline and diesel fuel for over 55 years. These products are used as components in the manufacture of tires and sealing systems for your cars and trucks, shingles for our buildings/homes, detergents for your clothes, suntan lotions and fluids in electrical transformers that help deliver reliable and safe electricity for your homes and electric vehicles. One might want to think of how we manufacture these types of goods before supporting the abolishment of hydrocarbon fuels.

In the late 1990s, our Gulf Coast refineries were retrofitted to make very low sulfur fuels. They are now able to, and do, use crude oils from anywhere in the world.

The U.S. was energy independent until the current administration canceled the Keystone pipeline and drilling for crude oil on government-owned land. The crude oil that would have gone through the Keystone pipeline is still getting to these refineries by using rail cars hauled by Berkshire Hathaway’s BNSF railroad (think Warren Buffett, a large political donor) plus foreign crude oil at higher prices. Rail cars have frequent accidents and spills. Pipelines do not. U.S. fracking produces a lot of natural gas, and light crude oil and can help keep these prices lower. Why ask OPEC and Russia for help when we can be independent again?

What has happened to our common sense in this country?