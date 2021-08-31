Letter to the editor: We will be witness to mass death in Afghanistan

We now have a crisis on our hands that has been made possible by the Democrats. We will be witness to genocide and mass death and chaos the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 1930s and ’40s in Europe.

The Taliban will likely begin slaughtering not just those who worked for the allies and Christians but also Americans who cannot be rescued or make their way out. They have gained our technology due to the left’s incessant hatred of President Donald Trump. Our advantage has always been our men and women equipped with incredible technology, weaponry and equipment. That is now in the hands of an enemy that is of the seventh century.

I would like to now hear from the left-wing peanut gallery about their ideas since liberals now have blood on their hands.