Letter to the editor: Wearing a mask out in the open air is simply not necessary

There you go again, hating on Kim McGahey. The vitriolic responses to his columns are as predictable as seeing the sun 300 days a year in Summit County.

Some of you cite “scientific authorities.” There are no “authorities“ when it comes to the “novel” coronavirus, only doctors and politicians with opinions, and those seem to change with political winds. Take publicity hound Dr. Anthony Fauci as a prime example.

While I recommend voluntary mask-wearing in close quarters, doing so in the open air and natural distancing we enjoy up here is simply not necessary.

Personally, I give a wide berth to folks wearing a porous scarf. Useless, but they pass the religious talisman test. Go figure.

My advice, as a physician, is to tone down the reactive hysteria and maybe try reason for a change.

We have an excellent “scientific study” coming up. If you accept that states are laboratories of democracy, then let’s compare the death rates among the states removing mask mandates and those that aren’t. I would point out that we already have a preview of those rates, if one compares the experiences in New York and Florida.