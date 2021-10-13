Letter to the editor: Webster is an experienced, committed and independent thinker

As a former school board member, I was pleased to see that Lisa Webster’s No. 1 priority in her Summit Daily News column is the students. This should be the top priority for anyone serving on a school board.

I served with Webster for four years, and her commitment to students and the systems that support them was readily apparent. She is an independent thinker who bases her decisions on what is best for all kids.

Going into the election, Webster will have spent more time as a member of the Summit School District Board of Education than anyone else on the ballot or currently on the board. The knowledge and experience she has gained over the years will be invaluable as the district works to adjust to the new realities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent leadership changes within the district.

During my time on the board, Webster was our legislative liaison and did an excellent job keeping us updated and involved in state-level education policy. Her interest in the legislative process led her to serve on the Colorado Association of School Boards Legislative Resolution Committee. Her participation provided an opportunity for our board to offer local input into the legislative process, which included advocating for increased funding for public schools.

A vote for Webster is a vote for an experienced, committed and independent thinker who puts students first.