Letter to the editor: Were Bible teachings written long after or with ample time?
Breckenridge
In her Dec. 25 column, “Love thy neighbor as thyself,” Susan Knopf states, regarding Jesus Christ and his teachings, “We all know this stuff was written down long after the fact …” Well, actually, in his first letter to the Corinthians, Paul writes that the resurrected Christ appeared to more than 500 witnesses, most of whom were still alive at the time of his writing.
So, here’s my question: Is that really long after the fact or timely enough to be refuted by those eyewitnesses if it had been untrue?
