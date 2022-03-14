Letter to the editor: We’re quickly headed toward a no cash society
Keystone
I always wondered why cash is no longer acceptable for a bag of chips or a can of coke when flying, and I have to use my plastic to pay a $2 charge? I guess the airline industry figured out that when a plane crashes, all this cash is gone and the airline may go bankrupt.
Suddenly, on the top of my beloved Keystone mountain, no more cash is acceptable, and again I have to use plastic for my $2 coffee. Well, I may crash on a tree, but Vail Resorts should not, so why?
They used to say COVID-19 sanitary reasons, so in that case, all cash should be prohibited everywhere?
And politicians are quietly testing our resistance. No more cash, only digital dollars with full control of society, money, health, behaviors and our privacy.
But I wonder if all this changes how politicians will take bribes?
