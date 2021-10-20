Letter to the editor: What about giving rental owners lodging vouchers as an incentive?
Frisco
Now here’s an interesting idea: For those owners who want to use their place from time to time, perhaps instead of a cash incentive to covert to a long-term rental, a lodging voucher could be provided that would allow them access to alternate lodging while their own place is being rented?
Not perfect, I know, but it could work for a few situations, and a few is better than none.
Maybe even a partnership with a short-term lodging provider that gives the company a tax benefit of some kind or another incentive to honor the voucher. The short-term rental companies could create long-term housing by lodging the visiting property owner who is leasing out their home. You could even say such an arrangement could go toward their requirement for providing employee housing.
We cannot build our way out of this problem. Any creative idea to use existing units is worth exploring.
