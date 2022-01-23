Letter to the editor: What happens to an electric car stranded in a snowstorm?
Silverthorne
A letter by Terry Donze said “Can you imagine that massive mess if all those cars were electric vehicles? The tow trucks would be busy for weeks. And how many people would have frozen to death without heat that night after their battery drained?”
We don’t have to imagine. Experiments can be done. One such experiment strongly suggests that a majority of people in electric vehicles would have no trouble getting heat for 24 hours. Obviously, those near empty — in gasoline or electricity — would have a problem.
An article discusses an experiment showing that the electric charge dipped from a little under 100% to 75% in 12 hours, idling and providing heat to the cabin the entire time with the outside temperature between 13 and 24 degrees.
