Letter to the editor: What is columnist Kim McGahey really afraid of?

What are you afraid of Kim McGahey? Are you afraid, as you suggest in your reference to Karl Marx, that Blacks, Hispanics, LGBT and other minorities will indeed “revolt” and usher in a new society? I do not profess to be either an expert in or advocate of critical race theory. However I, as many others, clearly recognize that racial issues and inequities exist in this country, have existed since before we became a country and, unfortunately, will likely continue to exist for years to come if not forever.

If you have not read Isabel Wilkerson’s book “Caste: The Origins of our Discontents,” I encourage you to do so. You don’t have to believe it. You don’t have to like it. But I encourage you to consider what if there is some truth in what she says. Then I encourage you to reread your column. You might then see how alarming and damning your words are to many people.

Again, I don’t profess that critical race theory is the answer to the problem of race. But there clearly is a problem. And doing nothing or fighting to maintain the status quo certainly doesn’t seem to be the answer either.