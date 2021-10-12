Letter to the editor: What is the real agenda of climate extremists?

I thought I had seen it all, then I read the Sept. 30 overpopulation-scare letter by Chuck Savall and nearly fell out of my chair! He wrote, “You no longer have a right to bear children. Instead, you have a responsibility not to. Zero = hero, one is enough, two is too many.”

For a second, I thought I was reading a translated edict from the Chinese Communist Party. When reading stuff like this, now coming from ordinary American citizens, how can anyone doubt this country is moving toward a “new world order” of totalitarianism? China tried this, remember? The result was male overpopulation with its associated violence, massive abortions of girls, then forced abortions. Would Mr. Savall endorse forced abortions? I mean, if we can take people’s livelihood away if they don’t obey the government and get vaccinated, why not counter any other disobedience with draconian measures?

He then calls the noncompliers “selfish.” Where have we heard this kind of rhetoric recently? And all this because someone cooked up a number that claims it takes 440 people to make up for the climate impact of a newborn baby. Who came up with this number, pray tell? How was it determined? What does “climate impact” mean?

So Mr. Savall wants to take away our most basic human right to procreate over this number 440? Paul Ehrlich in his 1968 book “The Population Bomb” predicted a worldwide famine before 1980, wiping out much of the world’s population. I must have missed that. And guess what: A 2019 Pew Research Center study has determined that the “World’s population is projected to nearly stop growing by the end of the century.” Maybe we need to figure out what the real agenda of these climate extremists is.