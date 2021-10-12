Letter to the editor: What is the root of post office problems?

I’m a resident of Silverthorne, and I have a P.O. box at the Dillon post office. Until recently, we’ve been quite satisfied with the Dillon facility. Obviously things have changed.

Summit Daily News articles have covered the problem at both facilities but fail to ask or answer a key question: Where did all the employees go?

Please do a bit of digging. Have employees quit, or are they taking some sort of leave — perhaps COVID-19 related? If they quit, was it due to poor wages, working conditions or stress from increased volumes? Have employees retired en masse?

Shifting and borrowing workers from other facilities is a stopgap measure. Without grasping the root causes, the problem cannot be truly addressed. Please enlighten us!