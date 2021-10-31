Letter to the editor: What kind of example does political divisiveness set for our kids?

To set the record straight, the slate 4 For the Kids consists of three moms and one grandmother, who came together to run for this yearʼs school board election. They were motivated to run because Summit School District was falling behind.

They are running as a nonpartisan slate and have disavowed any political endorsements, wanting instead to focus on how to improve academics in the schools and not the desires of any political special interests. The slate has been the victim of nasty attack campaigns and smear tactics. Several members of this community should be ashamed of their behavior and how they have treated these women who simply want to make Summit School District better.

The blatant hypocrisy has been amazing to watch. There have been accusations that the slate is being backed by big money from the Republican Party. The irony of this is that the actual Democratic Party started advertising for Lisa Webster, Chris Guarino, Kate Hudnut and Johanna Kugler. The group bought ads in the Summit Daily News, paid for radio airtime and mailed flyers. The Summit Democratic Party has endorsed them along with other Democratic representatives. Hypocrisy? Absolutely.

The community members raging online about four great people they know nothing about is pretty sad, especially for this small town. And what is the crime? They want academics to be the focus of the schools and not political divisiveness. Thatʼs it. The slate has taken the high road during this entire election while poisonous lies have been spread. They will continue to do so because, really, what kind of example does that set for our kids? If nothing else, community members need to open their eyes to the blatant hypocrisy and political divisiveness of this election as well as who and where it is coming from.