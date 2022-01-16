Letter to the editor: What proof is there that red states are better for COVID-19?
Ted Woodson
Breckenridge
Breckenridge
Letter writer Rachel Steinmetz, in stating that mask mandates don’t work, gave as evidence the red states of Florida and Texas versus the blue states of California and New York. I don’t get her point.
Here are two measurements of COVID-19 activity as of Jan. 10, 2022:
- COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people: New York, 312; Florida, 292; Texas, 264; and California, 195.
- COVID-19 rates per 100,000 people: Florida, 21,572; New York, 21,318; Texas, 17,319; and California, 15,401.
Please tell us how these stats show the red states doing better than the blue states.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.
Letters to the Editor