Letter to the editor: What proof is there that red states are better for COVID-19?

Letter writer Rachel Steinmetz, in stating that mask mandates don’t work, gave as evidence the red states of Florida and Texas versus the blue states of California and New York. I don’t get her point.

Here are two measurements of COVID-19 activity as of Jan. 10, 2022:

COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 people: New York, 312; Florida, 292; Texas, 264; and California, 195.

COVID-19 rates per 100,000 people: Florida, 21,572; New York, 21,318; Texas, 17,319; and California, 15,401.

Please tell us how these stats show the red states doing better than the blue states.