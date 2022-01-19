Letter to the editor: What subjects are too trivial to bother discussing?

As viewed in a neighborhood blog (not in Summit County), a woman complained that a FedEx driver tossed a package onto her porch from about 8 feet away, as caught on her camera, to save time. Dozens of comments, of course, mostly divided into two camps: He should have more pride in his work, and with all that’s wrong in the world today, your complaint is too trivial to mention.

It occurred to me that, if we discuss only the direst situations, there would be few subjects worthy of discussing. And what are those direst subjects? Well, for a start, how about the possibility of a nuclear holocaust. Then, there is seeing your best buddy’s head blown off by an artillery shell. And, as my co-worker and wife experienced, your first born dying at 3 years of age from leukemia. There’s 9/11 and the Holocaust. Oh yes, losing family members in a car accident, like your president experienced.

So, with those subjects at one end of the scale, what subjects are too trivial to bother discussing? You decide.