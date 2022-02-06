Letter to the editor: What will be done to help mitigate the dangers of skiing?

A hit-and-run skier smashed into a child at Beaver Creek Resort . Despite all attempts, no one has been able to identify the perp. He broke the boy’s clavicle. The child’s mother is asking that Vail Resorts place more monitors on their ski runs and, perhaps, mount cameras on existing towers so that those who hit and run might be more easily identified and brought to justice. It is, after all, a crime to leave the scene of an accident on the slopes. In addition, one who hits another skier or snowboarder can also be liable for damages.

I can guarantee the readers of this letter that if someone hits me on the slopes, I don’t intend to turn the other cheek. I intend to sue them for every penny possible. But that isn’t really my point. Every year, at the beginning of the ski and snowboard season, I have submitted a plea in the Summit Daily News that more personnel be stationed to stop the “straight-liners” and dare devils on our ski slopes. The result has been a vast, vacuous silence!

Now that a child has been hit and injured, maybe something will come of these protests. There simply hasn’t been any response except to tell us that the sport is dangerous. Duh! We know that. Now what will be done to help mitigate the dangers if nothing is no longer an option?