Letter to the editor: When are we going to take this pandemic seriously?
Dillon
When are we going to take this pandemic seriously? The more cases we have, the more we relax restrictions because, you know, Vail Resorts’ profits are more important than the health of our community.
We pass laws to restrict short-term renters, and no one enforces them. We “reopen” only to see cases increase right after. We know where the outbreaks occur, but we do nothing to prevent them at the source. Look at Aspen, threatening to shut down everything due to the greed of their business owners. Can Summit County be far behind?
