Letter to the editor: When did everyone turn into a cowering bunch of scolds?

When we moved here 16 years ago, this county was a great bastion of freedom-loving outdoors people who took risks, whether it be skiing the tallest mountains or hiking treacherous climbs. But if your Dec. 31 opinion page is any indication, the people here have turned into a cowering bunch of scolds who want to do nothing but tell everyone else how to live their lives.

How could this happen? Millennials coming of age, having been bubble-wrapped since childhood? Or just the slow creep of tyranny in the name of “health and safety”? Whatever the reason, we mourn the halcyon days when citizens were free to make their own choices for themselves and their families.