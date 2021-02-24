Letter to the editor: When will we realize the lockdown has gone too far?

A recent musical escape had me listening to “Won’t Get Fooled Again” by the Who. Is this deja vu? I lived through the 1976 swine flu fiasco, and the parallels are striking. An overestimate of the danger and a rushed vaccine program resulted in serious injuries and a mistrust of the government. Can we believe the World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Food and Drug Administration and any number of government agencies that hand us an indecipherable mixture of truth, half-truth and deception?

When government told us to substitute trans-fat laden margarine and vegetable shortening for natural occurring animal fats, were we taken in? How about the whole high carbohydrate, low fat craze, which has led to the biggest obesity epidemic in history.

What about Lyndon Johnson’s Gulf of Tonkin incident and George Bush’s weapons of mass destruction? Now that suicides outnumber deaths from infections among young people, do we realize this lockdown has gone way too far? After two or three weeks to “flatten the curve” what was it really about? I want to think that democracy and the Constitution can prevail if we have total freedom of the press and the media without censorship, total confidence in our elections (Colorado is way ahead of other states) and regulatory agencies with no conflicts of interest.