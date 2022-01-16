Letter to the editor: Where does the COVID-19 madness stop?

Concerning Tony Jones’ opinion piece, “Your freedom ends at the tip of my nose,” that would be true if someone was about to punch him in the nose, but his argument about COVID-19 is not persuasive.

First, he states his faith is shaken about the efficacy of the jab and its seemingly never-ending booster shots. No kidding! Many celebrities have become infected recently. Cruise ships all over the world are seeing outbreaks (84 ships under investigation).

His solution: Every little bit helps.

OK, so let’s wear an ineffective mask, except in a restaurant, where you don’t have to wear one when you eat. For many people, masks are uncomfortable and represent a symbol of oppression, having to be reminded to live in constant fear. And yes, glasses fogging up can become a real safety hazard. Except for the sick, everyone should be free to breathe and enjoy life and social distance from mask-wearers.

Jones’ analogies to our God-given rights to be protected are totally over the top. Comparing lack of a mask to running over kids playing in the neighborhood? Fearing people are “endangering me or my loved ones”? My land, the fear, the desperation!

Dr. Anthony Fauci told us in early 2020 why masks are not effective. How will masks save us from an increasingly less deadly variant? If every little bit helps, why not force people to wear surgical gloves every time they go out? Where does the madness stop?

Yes, you are right: Your nose needs to be protected, but not from me. Wear your properly adjusted M95 mask, and you should be fine. In the meantime, I will enjoy my “own brand of liberty.” Just remember: That is the same liberty you will have to defend for yourself one day.