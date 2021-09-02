Letter to the editor: Where is the outrage from liberals on Afghanistan?

The Biden administration continues to show outright disrespect and contempt as it blocks Afghanistan rescue operations by contractors and mercenaries . This is an immoral outrage that must be answered for. I would like to ask the liberals who are reading this to answer for this. Where is your outrage? We should expect hundreds of hostages followed by their inevitable executions by beheading or fire. They cannot deny that this enemy uses these means.

Where is the outrage by columnists Susan Knopf and Linda Harmon? Where is the outrage by Sen. Kerry Donovan?

This is why we need private military contractors like Blackwater and DynCorp.