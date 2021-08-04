Letter to the editor: Where is the water going?

In response to the most recent Ask Eartha column, I’m confused with the headline: “A fast-approaching future with less water.“

I am by no means a scientist, but I did learn in school:

There are three forms of water on this earth: liquid, solid and gas. There is a “water cycle” that moves water between these three forms.

We have to assume there is a finite amount of water on this earth (less with what we take to the moon and Mars), as it constantly changes between its three forms. So where is the water going? I guess the scientists know? In the meantime, yes, conserve. If it’s yellow let it mellow; if it’s brown flush it down!