Letter to the editor: Where there is even a small risk, there needs to be a choice

A recent letter writer put his cognitive dissonance on full display by insisting that there is nearly zero danger of vaccine injury and death while simultaneously admitting to witnessing a deadly vaccination injury firsthand.

Although devoted pharma shills love to ignore and dismiss the data on the government’s own reporting system, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System is doing exactly what it was intended for; we just aren’t listening. VAERS has recorded 2.5 times more deaths after COVID-19 vaccines than after all vaccines in the past 30 years. And according to the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care study , those numbers are estimated to be severely underreported.

I have two family members seriously injured from the shots in my small family. That doesn’t seem rare to me.

Regardless of the actual percentage of deaths and injuries from vaccines, it is disinformation to say the risk is nearly zero. Where there is even a small risk, there needs to be a choice — a real choice.

The Nuremberg Code outlaws coercion and extortion for medical procedures because the Jews were offered a choice to opt out of being in the concentration camp if they agreed to be medically experimented on. We all know this was not a real choice. Just as losing your livelihood and participation in society for exercising your right to bodily autonomy is not a real choice.

We are standing on the edge of our humanity. Do you find yourself looking for reasons to demonize “the other” or can you reach inside and see that we are letting intolerance and scapegoating divide us?

Every form of discrimination in history was perpetuated by people who genuinely believed they had a reason to fear “the other.” And every time, they were wrong.