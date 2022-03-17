Letter to the editor: White privilege and systematic racism are facts of our history

James Michaels’ letter to the editor March 14 caught my eye when he stated, ”These white privilege, systematic racism and other cult-like political teachings are insulting.”

Really? Please defend your position that white privilege and systematic racism are simply “cult-like political teachings” and not a large part of our past history as well as our current reality in the United States. White privilege and systematic racism are illustrated factually by past and present voting laws, real estate redlining, sunset towns and last but not least: slavery. These facts should be part of any student’s history education and not categorized as “cult-like political teachings.” Prove me wrong.