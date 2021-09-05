Letter to the editor: Who can trust the United States again?
Stockbridge, Massachusetts
With regard to the article titled, “’Forever traumatized:’ Summit locals with ties to Afghanistan react to mounting humanitarian crisis,” in the Aug. 31 Summit Daily News, as a former resident of Frisco, I have to ask people, who can ever trust the United States again? President Biden, as commander in chief, has created the largest hostage situation in America’s history. Many of those hostages are being tortured, killed or enslaved as I write this brief response. Anyone who voted for Biden and Harris are responsible for this “ending.”
